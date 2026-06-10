Kenya woos Slovak investors at Nairobi forum

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Juraj Blanar Minister of Foreign and European Affairs of the Slovak Republic speaking during Kenya-Slovakia business forum in Nairobi. [Wilberforce Okwiri, Standard]

The government has urged Slovakian investors to consider setting up businesses in the country.

It said the country has over 50 investment opportunities they can choose to invest in and enjoy the available incentives and prevailing good business conditions, coupled with a young, educated, and tech-savvy population and digital economy.

“Today, our economy is growing, currency and inflation are stable, and our capital markets are open, deep, and reforming. We, therefore, invite you to see Kenya as Africa’s premier trading partner and investment destination, a place where capital is rewarded,” said Tourism and Wildlife Cabinet Secretary Rebecca Miano during a Kenya-Slovakia business development forum in Nairobi yesterday.

The forum, which also involved private-sector leaders, was attended by Slovakia’s Minister for Foreign and European Affairs, Juraj Blanar, who is on a three-day visit to Kenya.

Cyber security

The forum aimed to enhance trade and economic relations between the two countries. The trade balance between the two countries was valued at a mere $6.8 million (Sh879.9 million) as of 2025 and is currently in favour of Slovakia, according to InvestKenya. Slovakia exports machinery, automobiles, and fertiliser to Kenya, while Kenya exports cut flowers, coffee, and fresh produce.

The Central European country is excelling in cyber security, telemedicine, and e-mobility, and its investors are now looking to establish related businesses in the country.

In e-mobility, Slovakian firm AgeVolt has already partnered with local Mayu Clean Energy Solutions to establish electric car charging ports.

Blanar said Slovakia considers Kenya its key partner for entering Africa, thanks to what he described as its strategic goal of being the regional economic hub, a centre of innovation, and an important gateway for trade and investment across the continent.

“Our current policy is focused on further strengthening bilateral, economic and mutual cooperation, and Slovakia and its business communities will be supporting equal partnership, innovation and long-term vision.”

During the event, the Slovak Investment and Trade Development Agency signed a pact with InvestKenya and the Kenya Private Sector Alliance.

Also, Sote Hub, a start-up incubation centre, was awarded a €10,000 (Sh1.5 million) grant from SlovakAid to support businesses in the blue economy, climate-smart agriculture, and technology.

Industry Principal Secretary Dr Juma Mukhwana said Kenya is ready for investment, with a digital economy, its gateway to East Africa and Africa, and rare earth minerals for e-mobility investment, and welcomed Slovakian investors to set up shop.

His trade counterpart, Regina Ombam, said Kenya is moving towards exporting finished products rather than raw products and lauded Slovakia for supporting Kenyan macadamia farmers in agro-processing.