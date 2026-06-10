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Free riders? How policy loopholes leave informal sector untaxed

By Graham Kajilwa | Jun. 10, 2026

A fruit vendor in Kisii town. [File, Standard]

For an economy majorly supported by the informal sector, economists feel that the government is doing very little to even out the tax burden. 

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Informal Sector Untaxed PAYE Corporate Income Tax 2026 Economic Survey
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