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Earthworms spawn thriving enterprise for Siaya couple

By Nanjinia Wamuswa | Jun. 10, 2026

Owino Otieno and Mary Owino display vermicast and worm juice, they produce and sell to farmers in Nyapiedho village, Ugunja Sub-county, Siaya County. [Nanjinia Wamuswa, Standard]

In their wildest dreams, Owino Otieno and Mary Owino never imagined they would one day earn a living from producing and selling vermicast and vermi juice, commonly known as worm juice. 

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