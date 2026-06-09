Economy, not inexperience at heart of Kenya's jobs crisis

It is conventional wisdom that a lack of work experience is the main reason the youth can’t get jobs. And we have quietly believed that. The belief has led to an explosion of internships, both as part of the curriculum and after graduation.
Even the government supports the position, with several ministries and agencies offering paid internships. Let’s debunk this myth.
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