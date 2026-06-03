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Why most Kenyans prefer self employment to looking for jobs

By James Wanzala | Jun. 3, 2026

Kenya has been ranked among the top 10 countries where citizens want to be their own bosses or self-employed, a defining career aspiration of the modern workplace.

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