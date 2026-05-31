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Mbadi pushes back on calls to cut State's wasteful spending

By Macharia Kamau | May. 31, 2026

National Treasury Cabinet Secretary, John Mbadi during a media engagement on the Finance Bill 2026 in Nairobi. [Benard Orwongo, Standard]

National Treasury Cabinet Secretary John Mbadi has pushed back against calls by Kenyans to cut back government spending.

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