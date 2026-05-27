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The credit controller knows where the bodies are buried: Time CFO started listening

By James Mungai | May. 27, 2026
Many Kenyan businesses may appear profitable on paper, yet continue struggling with cash flow challenges . [iStock]

There is a business owner somewhere in Westlands right now—nice office, strong Wi-Fi, QuickBooks open on two screens—who believes their business is profitable.

And on paper, they are right. But paper profit does not pay utilities, overdue supplier invoices, or late statutory obligations piling up with penalties and interest.

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Credit Control Strategy Business Cash Flow Receivables Intelligence Financial Risk Management
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