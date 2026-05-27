There's growing disconnect between government, people on economy

Some matatus captured ferrying passengers along Jogoo Road during the public transport crisis. [Stafford Ondego, Stafford]

Over the last week, Kenyans have once again been confronted by the harsh reality of a struggling economy. Demonstrations over fuel prices, matatu fares rising by nearly 50 per cent, and electricity costs increasing by close to Sh4 per kWh have placed enormous pressure on ordinary citizens already battling a high cost of living.

At the centre of this storm lies one major issue: Rising fuel prices and the government’s continued unwillingness to significantly reduce taxes and levies imposed on fuel. But the real conversation goes far beyond the price at the pump. What Kenya is witnessing today is the growing disconnect between government economic policy and the everyday reality of ordinary people.