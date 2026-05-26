Please enable JavaScript to view advertisements.
×
App Icon
The Standard e-Paper
Stay Informed, Even Offline
★★★★ - on Play Store
Download App
The Standard

CS Joho's Mining Ministry sinks into licence wars, delays and disputes

By Benard Sanga | May. 26, 2026

CS for Mining, Blue Economy and Maritime Affairs, Hassan Joho. [File Courtesy]

A fresh legal threat from Archers Post Investments Limited against the Ministry of Mining has once again exposed deep-rooted problems that are paralysing Kenya’s extractive sector.

Premium Article

Get Full Access for Ksh299/Week.

Fact-first reporting that puts you at the heart of the newsroom. Subscribe for full access.
Continue Reading  →
What you get
  • Unlimited access to all premium content
  • Ad-free browsing experience
  • Mobile-optimised reading
  • Weekly newsletters & digests
Pay via
M - PESA
VISA
Airtel Money
Secure Payments Kenya's most trusted newsroom since 1902

Follow The Standard on Google News

Related Topics

Mining Licences Hassan Joho Ministry of Mining Archers Post Investments
.

Latest Stories

'I removed you from Mukuru,' Pastor Ng'ang'a tells wife mid-sermon, triggers chatter
'I removed you from Mukuru,' Pastor Ng'ang'a tells wife mid-sermon, triggers chatter
Entertainment
By Jael Wakesho
21 mins ago
Kindiki to opposition critics: You are no angels either
Politics
By Mike Kihaki
31 mins ago
Speeding car kills four in Naivasha
Rift Valley
By Antony Gitonga
37 mins ago
.

The Standard Insider

How tea pickers are absorbing climate losses before markets notice
By Mactilda Mbenywe 1 hr ago
How tea pickers are absorbing climate losses before markets notice
Appeal Court rejects tycoon's bid for priority refund in Imperial Bank case
By Joackim Bwana 1 hr ago
Appeal Court rejects tycoon's bid for priority refund in Imperial Bank case
Mystery of Kenya's missing children: Officials disagree on numbers
By Fred Kagonye 3 hrs ago
Mystery of Kenya's missing children: Officials disagree on numbers
Manufacturers warn of job losses, company closures if Finance Bill 2026 is passed
By Brian Ngugi 3 hrs ago
Manufacturers warn of job losses, company closures if Finance Bill 2026 is passed
.

Digger Classified

GET OUR NEWSLETTER

Subscribe to our newsletter and stay updated on the latest developments and special offers!

CONNECT WITH US

FOR THE LATEST JOB ADVERTS

join Digger Classifieds telegram channel
The Standard
© 2026. The Standard Group PLC. All rights reserved