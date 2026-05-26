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Treasury mulls slashing Sh4.8tr budget, tax hikes still an option

By Graham Kajilwa | May. 26, 2026

Treasury CS John Mbadi says the Finance Bill does not introduce a new mobile phone tax, but consolidates existing charges into a 25% excise duty on activation from 55.5%. [Benard Orwongo, Standard]

Kenya’s Sh4.8 trillion 2026-27 budget might get a haircut as the technical team re-examines the economic headwinds amid a gloomy global outlook. 

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