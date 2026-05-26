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New bid to block unused power gravy train for electricity firms

By Macharia Kamau | May. 26, 2026

 Kenya Power Chief Executive Joseph Siror. [File, Standard]

Kenya has begun negotiating new power purchase agreements (PPAs) with electricity producers after a seven-year freeze.

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Renewable Energy Kenya Power Power Purchase Agreements Joseph Siror
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