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Kalombote pleads not guilty to murder of KNH patient

By Nancy Gitonga | Jul. 28, 2026
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Kennedy Kalombotole, a suspect in the murder of a patient at KNH arrival at Kilimani Police Station on July 18,2025.[Elvis Ogina, Standard]

More than a year after a patient was brutally killed inside a ward at Kenyatta National Hospital (KNH), murder suspect Kennedy Kalombote has pleaded not guilty before the Kibera High Court.

This is after a panel of three psychiatrists from Mathari National Teaching and Referral Hospital found him mentally fit to stand trial, overturning earlier psychiatric assessment reports by doctors at Mbagathi Hospital and the University of Nairobi that had delayed the plea-taking process.

Kalombote appeared before Justice Diana Kavedza on Tuesday, where he denied one charge of murdering Gilbert Kinyua Muthoni

The court charge stated that on February 6, 2025, at Level 7B Ward of Kenyatta National Hospital in Nairobi County, Kalombote murdered Gilbert Kinyua Muthoni.

When the charge was read to him by Justice Kavedza, Kalombote responded: "It is not true."

The court consequently entered a plea of not guilty.

Following the plea, the Office of the Director of Public Prosecutions informed the court that it would oppose the accused's release on bail.

State prosecutor Ms. Maina told the court: "We intend to file an affidavit opposing bail within one day."

She also sought time to file the committal bundle and serve the defence with the affidavit setting out the grounds for opposing bail.

The judge, however, gave the three defence lawyers representing Kalombote seven days to file a formal bail application and to respond to the DPP's affidavit opposing bail.

Justice Kavedza directed that Kalombote be remanded at Industrial Area Remand Prison pending the filing and hearing of the bail application.

The court further directed the Officer in Charge of Industrial Area Remand Prison to ensure that the accused is provided with a diabetic diet, receives his prescribed medication, and is placed under close monitoring at night.

The orders followed the psychiatric report by the three doctors, which indicated that Kalombote is diabetic and has a history of sleepwalking.

The case will be heard from October 26, 2026.

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Related Topics

Crime and Justice Murder Suspection Kennedy Kalombote KNH Murder
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