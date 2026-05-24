Italy strengthens trade, technology partnership with Kenya at GITEX 2026

Audio By Vocalize

Participants during the inaugural AI Everything Kenya x GITEX Kenya summit in Nairobi. [Silas Nyamweya, Standard]

Kenya’s position as Africa’s emerging “Silicon Savannah” was thrust into the global spotlight during the inaugural AI Everything Kenya x GITEX Kenya summit in Nairobi, as international technology leaders gathered to discuss the future of artificial intelligence, innovation, and digital transformation across Africa.

The event, which began at the Sarit Expo Centre before moving to the Kenyatta International Convention Centre (KICC), marked the official entry of the globally recognized GITEX brand into East Africa’s rapidly expanding tech ecosystem.

The summit featured high-level conferences, specialized workshops, and networking sessions bringing together investors, innovators, policymakers, and technology companies from around the world.

Italy emerged as one of the key international partners at the summit through the Italian National Pavilion coordinated by the Italian Trade Agency (ITA). The pavilion was designed to connect Italian innovators and startups with Kenyan businesses and investors in what organizers described as a strategic effort to deepen economic and technological partnership between the two nations.

Speaking during the event in Nairobi, Italy’s Ambassador to Kenya, Vincenzo Del Monaco, said Italy sees Kenya as a critical innovation hub in Africa due to its ambitious digital transformation agenda under the Kenya Vision 2030 strategy and the National Digital Master Plan.

“Kenya is rapidly positioning itself as a regional technology leader, and Italy is keen to build equal partnerships that promote innovation, trade, and sustainable development,” said Mr Del Monaco, adding “Our participation in GITEX Kenya reflects the spirit of the Mattei Plan, which seeks a new model of cooperation between Italy and African countries based on mutual growth and shared opportunities.”

The Italian delegation showcased six innovative startups and small and medium enterprises, including Aflabox, Balamb, CRMpartners, Eneron, Hcomm, and Metaphora Lab, all presenting solutions in digital technology, artificial intelligence, and sustainable innovation.

The Ambassador noted that Kenya’s push toward full digitisation of services has created significant investment opportunities for Italian companies seeking partnerships in East Africa.

“We believe technology can become a bridge connecting Italian expertise with Kenya’s youthful innovation ecosystem,” Del Monaco said adding that,, “The future of Africa’s digital economy will depend on strong international collaboration, skills development, and investments that empower local entrepreneurs.”

The event also attracted major investors and innovation enablers. Through its H.E.R.O. Acceleration Programme, Harmonic Innovation Group announced a €50 million investment plan targeting African startups in food systems and climate technology. The initiative will also see the establishment of the first Italian incubator in Africa focused on climate innovation and sustainable food solutions.

Additionally, the E4Impact Foundation of the Università Cattolica di Milano participated in the summit to strengthen links between academic institutions and Africa’s growing entrepreneurial ecosystem through incubation and mentorship programmes.

With more than 1,200 exhibitors and over 35,000 expected participants, the inaugural edition of GITEX Kenya signaled the growing significance of Nairobi as a continental innovation and technology hub, attracting global partnerships and investment opportunities.