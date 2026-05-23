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How crocodile attacks led to fish farming venture

By Nanjinia Wamuswa | May. 23, 2026
Ibrahim Wayu at his fish ponds in the Bondeni area of Tana River County [Nanjinia Wamuswa, Standard]

Finding and maintaining a stable market remains one of the greatest challenges for many entrepreneurs.

Without customers, businesses suffer losses, and owners may even be forced to shut down completely.

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Fish Farming Crocodile Attacks Tana River
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