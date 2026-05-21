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New push to increase funding for research and development

By James Wanzala | May. 21, 2026

Kenya and African countries are urged to increase funding for science and innovation to reduce reliance on donor support. [File Courtesy]

Kenya and African countries need to increase funding for science, technology, research and innovation to stop relying on donor support.

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