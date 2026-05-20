Please enable JavaScript to view advertisements.
×
App Icon
The Standard e-Paper
Join Thousands Daily
★★★★ - on Play Store
Download App
The Standard

Youth gain skills in electronics repair and e-waste management

By James Wanzala | May. 20, 2026
Vocalize Pre-Player Loader

Audio By Vocalize

Graduates of the PowerUp programme in Nairobi County. [James Wanzala, Standard] 

A total of 238 young entrepreneurs in Kisumu graduated last Thursday under the Power Up programme. The graduation marked the continued expansion of youth-led repair and circular economy enterprises across Kenya.

The participants completed the training in Kisumu, with 12 per cent of the cohort being persons with disabilities.

Women accounted for 35 per cent of participants, while men made up 65 per cent. The programme continues to attract strong interest from young people entering the repair and e-waste management sector, particularly among aspiring and existing repairers and collectors.

The graduation was convened by consortium partners Bopinc and Light for the World Kenya, with funding from the IKEA Foundation. It marks another step in strengthening practical technical training, entrepreneurship, and inclusive participation within Kenya’s growing circular economy ecosystem.

Graduates leave the programme with hands-on skills in mobile phone, television, and large household appliance repair, alongside business development training in record-keeping, marketing, customer retention, financial management, and business planning to build viable and sustainable enterprises.

Country Director at Bopinc Beryl Oyier emphasised the importance of creating clear pathways for young people to participate meaningfully in Kenya’s growing e-waste repair and management ecosystem.

“The programme reflects Bopinc’s broader focus on supporting SMEs and entrepreneurs at the base of the pyramid through practical, market-driven solutions that deliver both economic and environmental impact,” said Ms Oyier.

Senior Programme Manager at Bopinc Ebenezer Amadi said the company has supported efforts to solve the e-waste challenge. He noted that they have also taken a deliberate step to include basic repair training for collectors.

 Ian Maina, Program Manager at Light for the World Kenya, said young people are not just gaining technical skills but building viable businesses within the repair and e-waste ecosystem.

After graduation, participants will move into the next phase of support, where they will receive mentorship and business coaching.

Support Independent Journalism

Stand With Bold Journalism.
Stand With The Standard.

Journalism can't be free because the truth demands investment. At The Standard, we invest time, courage and skills to bring you accurate, factual and impactful stories. Subscribe today and stand with us in the pursuit of credible journalism.

Continue
Pay via
M - PESA
VISA
Airtel Money
Secure Payment Kenya's most trusted newsroom since 1902

Follow The Standard on Google News

Related Topics

Power Up Programme IKEA Foundation Bopinc Ebenezer Amadi SMEs
.

Latest Stories

Political intolerance has no place at all in our democracy
Political intolerance has no place at all in our democracy
Opinion
By Faith Wekesa
6 mins ago
Over 2,500 players to battle it out in Duracoat Golf Masters Series
Golf
By Mose Sammy
16 mins ago
Step up border vigilance to keep Ebola at bay
Editorial
By Editorial
36 mins ago
.

The Standard Insider

Ruto's jet-set lifestyle sparks fury as hustlers suffer on the ground
By Ndung’u Gachane 1 hr ago
Ruto's jet-set lifestyle sparks fury as hustlers suffer on the ground
Did they have to die? Kin of fuel protests victims demand justice
By David Odongo, Mary Imenza and Benard Lusigi 1 hr ago
Did they have to die? Kin of fuel protests victims demand justice
IMF saw it coming: How global lender predicted Kenya's fuel protests
By Brian Ngugi 1 hr ago
IMF saw it coming: How global lender predicted Kenya's fuel protests
Hustlers pay heavy price for transport chaos
By Jacinta Mutura 1 hr ago
Hustlers pay heavy price for transport chaos
.

Digger Classified

GET OUR NEWSLETTER

Subscribe to our newsletter and stay updated on the latest developments and special offers!

CONNECT WITH US

FOR THE LATEST JOB ADVERTS

join Digger Classifieds telegram channel
The Standard
© 2026. The Standard Group PLC. All rights reserved