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For Africa to move forward, Africans must be allowed to cross borders

By Isaac Kwaku Fokuo | May. 19, 2026

President William Ruto, his counterpart Emmanuel Macron and other leaders at the Africa Forward Summit opening in Nairobi. [PCS]

As African and French leaders, investors, and business executives gathered in Nairobi last week for the Africa Forward Summit 2026, co-hosted by Presidents William Ruto and France’s Emmanuel Macron, much of the conversation focused on trade, industrialisation, infrastructure and investment.

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Africa Forward Summit 2026 Regional Integration Africa Africa Labour Mobility African Union
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