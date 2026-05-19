For Africa to move forward, Africans must be allowed to cross borders

As African and French leaders, investors, and business executives gathered in Nairobi last week for the Africa Forward Summit 2026, co-hosted by Presidents William Ruto and France’s Emmanuel Macron, much of the conversation focused on trade, industrialisation, infrastructure and investment.
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