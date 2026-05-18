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Court declines to lift orders blocking Safaricom sale as Vodafone loses bid to exit case

By Nancy Gitonga | May. 18, 2026
Parliament approved government plans to sell 15 per cent stake in Safaricom. [File, Standard]

President William Ruto’s administration has suffered a major blow after the High Court declined to lift orders barring it from selling a 15 per cent stake in Safaricom valued at over Sh205 billion. 

The ruling, delivered by a three-judge bench of the High Court comprising Justices Francis Gikonyo, Roselyne Aburili and Tabitha Ouya, also dismissed Vodafone and its subsidiary Vodacom's attempt to have their names out of ongoing petitions challenging the sales.

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Safaricom Stake Sale President William Ruto Vodafone And Vodacom High Court
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