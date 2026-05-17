Ruto's budget limbo deepens as IMF digs in on bailout conditions

The government’s fiscal planning has entered a precarious holding pattern after talks between President William Ruto and International Monetary Fund Managing Director Kristalina Georgieva ended without a breakthrough.
This is after the Fund insisted on politically and socially sensitive reforms 15 months before next year's general election.
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