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Inside Sh104b Mombasa port expansion plan

By Philip Mwakio | May. 14, 2026
President William Ruto and his French counterpart Emmanuel Macron during the Africa Forward Le concert at Kasarani indoor arena in Nairobi on May 12, 2026. [David Gichuru, Standard]

French shipping giant CMA CGM will invest a whopping Sh104 billion in the renovation of two major container terminals in a quest to modernise the Port of Mombasa.

This is the latest move by shipping giants to partner with Kenya to expand the port. Dutch giant AP Moller-Maersk is also strengthening its partnership with the Kenya Ports Authority (KPA). In February 2026, Maersk and KPA agreed to boost the use of the Naivasha Inland Container Depot for handling fresh produce exports. Maersk leads the Mombasa port business, handling approximately 30 per cent of the port’s total container throughput as of 2025.

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