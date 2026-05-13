Two Rivers SEZ TRIFIC lists Sh4.8b green building fund on NSE

From left:Njee Muturi- Chairman of the board, TRIFIC SEZ ⁠James Mworia- Centum CEO Sally Chege-Director, NCBA, Transactional Banking,Brenda Mbathi- CEO TRIFIC ⁠James Gossip- MD NCBA Bank Kenya PLC. [Courtersy]

The operator of the Two Rivers Special Economic Zone (SEZ) in Nairobi said on Tuesday it has launched a Sh4.8 billion ($37.3 million) green, dollar-denominated income real estate investment trust (I-REIT) to fund the acquisition of a commercial tower and develop new sustainable buildings within the zone.

TRIFIC SEZ, the only private services-focused SEZ in Nairobi, said the offer opens on May 13 and closes on June 12, 2026. It will be listed on the Main Investment Market Segment of the Nairobi Securities Exchange on June 23.