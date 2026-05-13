Please enable JavaScript to view advertisements.
×
App Icon
The Standard e-Paper
Join Thousands Daily
★★★★ - on Play Store
Download App
The Standard

Two Rivers SEZ TRIFIC lists Sh4.8b green building fund on NSE

By Brian Ngugi | May. 13, 2026
From left:Njee Muturi- Chairman of the board, TRIFIC SEZ ⁠James Mworia- Centum CEO Sally Chege-Director, NCBA, Transactional Banking,Brenda Mbathi- CEO TRIFIC ⁠James Gossip- MD NCBA Bank Kenya PLC. [Courtersy]

The operator of the Two Rivers Special Economic Zone (SEZ) in Nairobi said on Tuesday it has launched a Sh4.8 billion ($37.3 million) green, dollar-denominated income real estate investment trust (I-REIT) to fund the acquisition of a commercial tower and develop new sustainable buildings within the zone.

 TRIFIC SEZ, the only private services-focused SEZ in Nairobi, said the offer opens on May 13 and closes on June 12, 2026. It will be listed on the Main Investment Market Segment of the Nairobi Securities Exchange on June 23.

Premium Article

Get Full Access for Ksh299/Week.

Uncover the stories others won't tell. Subscribe now for exclusive access.
Continue Reading  →
What you get
  • Unlimited access to all premium content
  • Ad-free browsing experience
  • Mobile-optimised reading
  • Weekly newsletters & digests
Pay via
M - PESA
VISA
Airtel Money
Secure Payments Kenya's most trusted newsroom since 1902

Follow The Standard on Google News

Related Topics

Green Dollar REIT Launch Two Rivers SEZ Investment Sustainable Real Estate Funding Nairobi Capital Markets Listing
.

Latest Stories

Kenya's trade deficit widens to Sh1.6tr on raised maize imports
Kenya's trade deficit widens to Sh1.6tr on raised maize imports
Business
By Graham Kajilwa
22 mins ago
Waiguru apologises to Mt Kenya residents over Gachagua's impeachment
Politics
By Jane Mugambi
27 mins ago
Senator Richard Onyonka: A man with two fathers
National
By Stanley Ongwae
27 mins ago
.

The Standard Insider

Kenya's trade deficit widens to Sh1.6tr on raised maize imports
By Graham Kajilwa 22 mins ago
Kenya's trade deficit widens to Sh1.6tr on raised maize imports
This man Bitok: Education PS at centre of secret passport pipeline linking Kenya to Sudan's militia fighters
By Standard Team 27 mins ago
This man Bitok: Education PS at centre of secret passport pipeline linking Kenya to Sudan's militia fighters
"Mai Mahiu flood disaster not an act of God": Court rules
By Kamau Muthoni 27 mins ago
"Mai Mahiu flood disaster not an act of God": Court rules
From cooking ugali to jogging and podium rebuke, the light side of Macron
By Peter Muiruri 27 mins ago
From cooking ugali to jogging and podium rebuke, the light side of Macron
.

Digger Classified

GET OUR NEWSLETTER

Subscribe to our newsletter and stay updated on the latest developments and special offers!

CONNECT WITH US

FOR THE LATEST JOB ADVERTS

join Digger Classifieds telegram channel
The Standard
© 2026. The Standard Group PLC. All rights reserved