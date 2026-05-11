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Dangote favours Mombasa over Tanzania's Tanga for Sh2tr oil refinery

By Brian Ngugi | May. 11, 2026
Africa’s richest man, Aliko Dangote says Mombasa has a much larger and deeper port. [Courtesy]

Africa’s richest man, Aliko Dangote, is considering using Mombasa port as the site for his proposed giant new refinery.

In an interview with the Financial Times (FT), the Nigerian billionaire said he is looking at Kenya as the location for a 650,000-barrel-a-day oil refinery he intends to build in East Africa, the newspaper reported on Sunday, citing the interview. 

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Billionaire Aliko Dangote Kenya Oil Refinery Mombasa Port President Samia Suluhu
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