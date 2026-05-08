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Kenya to spend nearly half of budget on debt servicing

By Graham Kajilwa | May. 8, 2026
The National Treasury’s budget estimates show that the government plans to spend roughly the same amount on debt servicing as it did in the 2025/26 financial year. [Fiile, Standard]

Nearly half of the 2026/27 budget will be allocated to debt servicing, with taxpayers expected to cover Sh2.3 trillion in interest payments and debt redemption.

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Kenya's 2026/27 Budget National Treasury Supplementary Budget Kenya's Public Debt
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