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Gulf Energy at the centre of yet another 'dirty fuel' drama

By Macharia Kamau and David Odongo | May. 7, 2026

Officials from different State agencies denied entry to an even dirtier consignment of fuel. [File, Standard]

Just weeks after being exposed as the catalyst for a near-catastrophic fuel shortage that forced Kenya into an emergency oil deal, Gulf Energy Limited is at the centre of a fresh scandal.

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Gulf Energy Limited Fuel Scandal Port of Mombasa Kenya Pipeline Company
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