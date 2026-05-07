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State targets 192,259 new housing units despite unmet promises

By Graham Kajilwa | May. 7, 2026
Pangani affordable housing [File, Standard]

The government admits that lack of land ownership documents has seen more Kenyans develop cold feet in taking up affordable housing units.

 Amidst a target of 192,259 units to be constructed in the 2026/27 financial year, the government has explained why some of the completed units are not attracting buyers.

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