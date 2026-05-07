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What revival of Voi-Taveta railway line means for local, regional trade

By Philip Mwakio | May. 7, 2026

The rehabilitation of Voi- Mwatate-Taveta-Holili railway line will cost Sh5.5 billion and is expected to be complete at end of the year. [Renson Mnyamwezi, Standard] 

Some transport infrastructure merely moves goods.

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Voi–Taveta Railway AfCFTA Kenya–Uganda Railway Kenya Railways Corporation
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