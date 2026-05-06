Revealed: Consumption outpacing recycling of waste

Kenya generated 55,596 tonnes of electronic waste in 2025, according to the latest data from the Kenya National Bureau of Statistics (KNBS), underscoring the scale of a mounting waste crisis even as the country accelerates efforts to build a circular economy.
In recent years, the country has passed several pieces of legislation, such as the Sustainable Waste Management Act (2022) and the Extended Producer Responsibility (EPR) Regulations (2024), to help manage e-waste.
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