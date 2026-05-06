Absa unveils Sh100bn asset finance plan

Absa Bank Kenya has unveiled a revamped asset financing proposition aimed at deploying Sh100 billion over the next three years to finance businesses and individuals across the country.
The enhanced offering is designed to improve access to productive assets and support growth across key sectors of the economy, including manufacturing, agriculture, trade and logistics, infrastructure, as well as health and education.
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