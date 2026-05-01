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Pay in bits, glow in full: New wallet lets Nairobians save for skincare

By Juliet Omelo | May. 1, 2026
Dr. Anita Achieng guides a skincare products consumer through a skin analysis session at a demonstration set up by the Ivy League Beauty Shop ahead of the launch of the Skincare Wallet on Friday April 24, 2026. [Juliet Omelo ]

Skincare is no longer just for those with deep pockets, at least not if a new Nairobi innovation has its way.

A fresh payment model is shaking up Kenya’s beauty scene, promising that flawless skin can now be achieved without the stress of paying for everything at once.

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Ivy league Beauty Shop Skincare Wallet innovation Nairobi counterfeit skincare market Kenya beauty financing and instalment payments
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