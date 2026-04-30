World Bank tells Kenya to protect poorest and go green amid Middle East shock

The World Bank warned on Tuesday that Kenya and other developing economies face a prolonged cost-of-living squeeze from a 24 per cent surge in energy prices driven by the Middle East war, urging governments to shield the poorest households through targeted support while accelerating a shift to renewable energy.
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