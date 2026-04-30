Malaba Border goes solar as KRA targets 90pc energy cost reduction, faster trade

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Malaba One-Stop Border Post is one of Kenya’s busiest cargo crossing points along the Northern Corridor. [File, Standard]

Kenya Revenue Authority (KRA) has partnered with the Government of Sweden and TradeMark Africa (TMA) to launch a major solar initiative at its Malaba One-Stop Border Post to reduce its power costs by 90 per cent.

The project, the taxman said, aims to reduce disruptions caused by frequent power outages at the facility.

Malaba, one of Kenya’s busiest cargo crossing points along the Northern Corridor, previously experienced frequent power outages of up to eight hours, leading to delays in cargo clearance, increased smuggling of goods and heightened insecurity for cross-border traders.

Implemented under the Swedish-funded Kenya Enhanced Trade Environment and Inclusion (KETEI) programme, the project, which features a hybrid solar system equipped with battery storage is a game-changer.

George Aduwi, KRA Deputy Commissioner for Risk Management, said that before the upgrade, frequent power outages disrupted customs systems, cargo scanning, security infrastructure and lighting, forcing them to rely heavily on a high-capacity diesel generator consuming an estimated 700 litres per month to maintain operations.

“With stable power now in place, clearance processes are more consistent, reducing delays and allowing goods to move more predictably across the border. The shift to solar is also expected to reduce carbon emissions by more than 2,000 tonnes over the next decades,” said Aduwi.

“In addition, the reduced reliance on diesel has lowered exposure to fuel price volatility, helping to stabilise operational costs of the OSBP. Reliable power is essential to keeping border operations running efficiently. With this system in place, we are seeing more consistent operations, fewer disruptions, and improved clearance at one of our key cargo border posts.”

Sweden Ambassador to Kenya Håkan Åkesson said the installation of solar infrastructure is a clear demonstration of how smart, green investments could strengthen trade systems, reduce emissions and improve the delivery of essential public services.

He noted that as trade volumes grow and regional integration deepens, projects like this could ensure that growth is both sustainable and inclusive. "To us, this is not just a solar installation, it is a symbol of our shared commitment to a greener and more prosperous Kenya and East Africa,” Åkesson said during the launch of the initiative.

Beyond Malaba, similar support has been extended to the Moyale OSBP, strengthening trade efficiency along the Lamu Port South Sudan - Ethiopia Transport (LAPSSET) Corridor.

“The Malaba solarisation project, alongside the support in Moyale, reflects KETEI’s focus on improving trade efficiency and strengthening green infrastructure. By addressing real constraints at the border, these investments are making trade more reliable and cost-effective, while contributing to increased regional trade under the African Continental Free Trade Area,” said Lillian Mwai, Kenya Country Director at TMA.