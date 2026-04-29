Nairobi to host farming community in June, to discuss climate change, AI

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Farmers from around the world will in June meet in Nairobi to discuss how the agriculture sector can navigate a volatile climate as well as the impact of artificial intelligence on the sector.

More than 1,000 participants are expected to attend the World Farmers’ Organisation’s (WFO) General Assembly that will be held from June 8 to 11.

The event, which is being held in Kenya for the first time and in Africa for the fourth time, will bring together farmers, policy makers, private sector actors, innovators, academia and exhibitors to strengthen collaboration across the agricultural value chain and advance outcomes that support farmers in Kenya and globally.

The Kenya National Farmers’ Federation (KENAFF), which is the umbrella body for Kenyan farmers, will host the event together with the WFO.

“As the bridge between our farmers and policy makers, as well as connecting Kenyan farmers with the global farming fraternity, Kenaff will be keen to showcase various projects that have been deployed to empower the Kenyan farmer and promote inclusivity within the agricultural sector to ensure that no farmer is left behind,” said Kenaff’s Chief Executive Officer, Mwenda Mailutha.

Speaking during a media briefing, Dr Mailutha added that Kenaff has deployed various projects targeted at accelerating digitalised and innovative farming, as well as promotion of sustainable agriculture focused on youth, women and other special interest groups.

These include the Sauti ya Kilimo platform, which he said gives farmers the power to negotiate with credit institutions and the market.

Nduati Kariuki, chairman of the local organising committee, said the event would position the country as a strategic hub for agriculture on the global stage.

Kenaff’s National Chairman, Prof Kaburu M’Ribu noted that the WFO annual meeting aligns with Kenya’s agenda to promote the agricultural sector to spur economic transformation.

“Kenaff is alive to the national economic transformation agenda and the role that agriculture and food security play in the attainment of our country’s aspiration for economic transformation. We look forward to progressive resolutions of the WFO Annual Meeting that will accelerate the attainment of a better environment for our farmers, both in Kenya and at the global level,” he said.