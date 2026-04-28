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Afreximbank steps in after IMF, World Bank delay Kenya's funds

By Brian Ngugi | Apr. 28, 2026

Cairo-based African Export-Import Bank (Afreximbank). [iStockphoto]

The African Export-Import Bank (Afreximbank) has stepped in to provide emergency funding to Kenya and other regional economies, the bank’s vice president said on Monday.  

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