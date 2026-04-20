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Kepsa flags double-digit inflation risk from Middle East conflict

By Graham Kajilwa | Apr. 20, 2026
Kepsa CEO Carole Kariuki. [File, Standard]

Close to two million Kenyans are at risk of sliding into poverty due to impending inflationary pressures as a result of the US-Iran conflict. 

Kenya Private Sector Alliance (Kepsa) warns that as inflation numbers begin to rise, more Kenyans will be subjected to poverty levels as prices of commodities skyrocket beyond their ability to afford. 

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