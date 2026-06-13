Court Freezes Sh16.9 Million in Accounts of Suspended Nairobi Official Analoh and Wife

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The High Court has frozen bank accounts belonging to a suspended Nairobi City County official and his wife for six months after the Ethics and Anti-Corruption Commission (EACC) recovered Sh65 million in cash during a raid on their home.

Justice Rose Ougo of the High Court Anti-Corruption and Economic Crimes Division issued preservation orders barring Patrick Analoh Akivaga and his wife, Damaris Sindavi Kayugira, from withdrawing, transferring, disposing of, or otherwise dealing with funds held in four bank accounts pending completion of investigations.