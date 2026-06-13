Please enable JavaScript to view advertisements.
×
App Icon
The Standard e-Paper
Kenya’s Boldest Voice
★★★★ - on Play Store
Download App
The Standard

Court Freezes Sh16.9 Million in Accounts of Suspended Nairobi Official Analoh and Wife

By Nancy Gitonga | Jun. 13, 2026
Caption

The High Court has frozen bank accounts belonging to a suspended  Nairobi City County official and his wife for six months after the Ethics and Anti-Corruption Commission (EACC) recovered Sh65 million in cash during a raid on their home.

Justice Rose Ougo of the High Court Anti-Corruption and Economic Crimes Division issued preservation orders barring Patrick Analoh Akivaga and his wife, Damaris Sindavi Kayugira, from withdrawing, transferring, disposing of, or otherwise dealing with funds held in four bank accounts pending completion of investigations.

Premium Article

Get Full Access for Ksh299/Week.

Uncover the stories others won't tell. Subscribe now for exclusive access.
Continue Reading  →
What you get
  • Unlimited access to all premium content
  • Ad-free browsing experience
  • Mobile-optimised reading
  • Weekly newsletters & digests
Pay via
M - PESA
VISA
Airtel Money
Secure Payments Kenya's most trusted newsroom since 1902

Follow The Standard on Google News

Related Topics

Patrick Analoh Nairobi County Official EACC Investigation Unexplained Wealth
.

Latest Stories

Canada held 1-1 by Bosnia and Herzegovina in Toronto
Canada held 1-1 by Bosnia and Herzegovina in Toronto
Football
By Robert Abong'o
2 hrs ago
Ruto's broken promise as record Sh1 trillion local debt looms
National
By Brian Ngugi
2 hrs ago
Battle over Muslims' moon sighting role lands in court
National
By Kamau Muthoni
2 hrs ago
.

The Standard Insider

Why couples should undergo medical screening before "I do"
By Mercy Kahenda 2 hrs ago
Why couples should undergo medical screening before "I do"
Ruto's broken promise as local debt now to hit a record Sh1tn
By Brian Ngugi 2 hrs ago
Ruto's broken promise as local debt now to hit a record Sh1tn
More billions flow to State House and Ruto's office 14 months to polls
By Josphat Thiong’o 2 hrs ago
More billions flow to State House and Ruto's office 14 months to polls
Battle over Muslims' moon sighting role lands in court
By Kamau Muthoni 2 hrs ago
Battle over Muslims' moon sighting role lands in court
.

Digger Classified

GET OUR NEWSLETTER

Subscribe to our newsletter and stay updated on the latest developments and special offers!

CONNECT WITH US

FOR THE LATEST JOB ADVERTS

join Digger Classifieds telegram channel
The Standard
© 2026. The Standard Group PLC. All rights reserved