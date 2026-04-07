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Spotlight on Gulf Energy's dominance of energy sector

By Macharia Kamau | Apr. 7, 2026

A Gulf Energy petrol station. [File, Standard]

Oil and gas players are set for major tax breaks in Kenya’s latest bid to fast-track the road to being an oil producer and exploit the resources already discovered in Turkana County.

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Gulf Energy Turkana Oil Project Energy Sector Oil Tax Incentives
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