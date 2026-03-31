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CAK raids Foam Mattress firms in probe into anti-competitive practices

By Ronald Kipruto | Mar. 31, 2026
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The Competition Authority of Kenya (CAK) has conducted search operations in six premises linked to the foam mattress industry as part of investigations into alleged unfair trade practices.

The raids, carried out across Nairobi, Machakos, Kiambu and Kisumu, saw officers retrieve critical electronic materials for forensic analysis. Authorities said the operation followed intelligence gathered through market surveillance.

According to CAK, the investigations are aimed at establishing the possible existence of unlawful practices, including abuse of dominance and collusive tendering within the sector.

The authority clarified that the searches do not amount to a confirmation of guilt, noting that they form a key part of ongoing investigations.

Items recovered during the operation include hard disks, thumb drives, laptops, mobile phones, management reports and sales records, which are expected to aid in the probe.

CAK Director-General David Kemei said the move is intended to protect Kenyan consumers and ensure a level playing field in the foam mattress market.

“Foam mattresses are an essential household commodity used by millions of Kenyan consumers. Our intervention seeks to establish whether collusive practices are undermining the affordability and accessibility of these products for ordinary households,” he said.

Kemei added that the rights of the affected businesses, including access to legal representation, were upheld during the raids.

The authority said it will determine the next course of action after reviewing the evidence obtained from the operation.

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Competition Authority of Kenya Foam Mattress CAK Director-General David Kemei
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