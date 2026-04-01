Domestic workers push for rights as Kenya eyes key labour reforms

Despite playing a key role in running households across Kenya, domestic and care workers have long remained one of the most vulnerable groups in the labour sector.
Many have been overlooked, with their work undervalued and their contributions to society often ignored. This is in addition to continuous violations of their rights.
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