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Call for return of subsidies, price reduction as fuel crisis looms

By Macharia Kamau and Graham Kajilwa | Mar. 25, 2026

Hon Ndindi Nyoro speaks during the launch of the 2025 mid-year economic report. [Wilberforce Okwiri, Standard]

Kiharu Member of Parliament Ndindi Nyoro wants the government to immediately move to deal with a looming fuel crisis by reinstating subsidies or removing the Sh7 levy instituted in 2024.

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