Petroleum crisis: what countries are doing to cushion citizens

Fuel shortages and long queues signal a deepening petroleum crisis. [File, Standard]

As the government remains mum, with officials burying their heads in the sand, other countries are coming up with strategies, albeit crude in some instances, to tackle possible fuel shortages.

Long queues at petrol stations, especially in the morning, are slowly becoming a norm in the city as motorists rush to fill up their tanks in anticipation of higher prices in the upcoming price cycle or shortage due to the war in the Middle East.