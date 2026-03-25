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Kenya flags off first EUDR-compliant coffee exports to Poland

By Nanjinia Wamuswa and Kiprono Kurgat | Mar. 25, 2026

PS Cooperatives and MSMEs Patrick Kilemi before the Public Accounts Committee at Bunge Towers, Parliament, Nairobi. June 17, 2025 [Elvis Ogina, Standard]

Kenya has flagged off a container carrying 320 bags of coffee compliant with the European Union Deforestation Regulation (EUDR), destined for Poland.

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