Training institute, tech: How matatus industry seeks to sanitise sector

When you board a public service vehicle in Kenya, one of the risks you face is that you could get killed or badly injured, even without the matatu being involved in any accident.
There might be outliers in the Kenyan public transport sector, but whenever discussions are held about the industry, the narratives shared are far from a fairy tale.
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