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Kenya on sale: Local businesses struggle as foreigners find fortune

By Macharia Kamau | Mar. 18, 2026

East Africans and other foreign investors appear to be scrambling for opportunities in Kenya, pumping billions of shillings to buy out existing firms, but also in greenfield ventures and seemingly finding success. 

The opposite is, however, true for many investors in Kenya, who are holding on to crumbling enterprises weighed down by a bad business environment that appears to be getting worse by the day, forcing some of them to up and leave.

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