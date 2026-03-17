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Kenya farm exports to gain duty free access to Chinese market

By Graham Kajilwa | Mar. 17, 2026

President William Ruto and Chinese President Xi Jinping during bilateral talks at the Great Hall of the People in Beijing, China, on September 3, 2024. [File, Standard]

Kenya’s agricultural exports will start entering the Chinese market duty-free starting May 1, a move that is expected to significantly boost export opportunities for Kenyan farmers and agribusinesses.

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