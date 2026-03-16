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Why exposing young children to AI content could have irreversible consequences

By The Conversation | Mar. 16, 2026
Robot humanoid using a laptop for big data analysis.[Getty Images]

Artificial intelligence (AI) already affects many areas of daily life, including the lives of young children.

Many families give screens to children younger than two, and AI-generated content is increasing on the popular YouTube Kids channel and it plays automatically.

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Artificial Intelligence (AI) Early childhood education Centres YouTube Kids Channel AI Content
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