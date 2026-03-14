Fuel prices remain unchanged despite Middle East tensions

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Fuel prices remain unchanged in latest EPRA review; petrol to retail at Sh178.28, Diesel at Sh166.54 and Kerosene at Sh152.78 per litre in Nairobi. [File, Standard]

Fuel prices will remain unchanged for the March to April 2026 pricing period, the Energy and Petroleum Regulatory Authority (EPRA) has announced.

Under the latest review, Nairobi motorists will pay Sh178.28 per litre of petrol, Sh166.54 for diesel, and Sh152.78 for kerosene.

Regional prices are slightly lower. In Mombasa, petrol will retail at Sh176.78, diesel at Sh165.12, and kerosene at Sh151.54.

In Kisumu, motorists will pay Sh176.98 for petrol, Sh165.30 for diesel, and Sh151.65 for kerosene, while in Eldoret, prices are Sh177.28, Sh165.78, and Sh151.98, respectively.

According to EPRA, “The Authority has considered vessels that were received and discharged between the 10th of February 2026 and 9th March 2026. Most of these vessels are February-priced cargoes and the effect of the situation in the Middle East has not affected the prices yet."

The review comes amid geopolitical instability in the Middle East, including recent disruptions in the Strait of Hormuz, where several ships were attacked and major shipping firms suspended operations along the route.

Kenya, like many nations, relies on imported refined petroleum products and remains exposed to global shocks.

However, Energy Cabinet Secretary Opiyo Wandayi has reassured Kenyans that the country has sufficient reserves.

“In light of the escalating tensions in the Middle East region where our petroleum products supply is sourced, the Ministry of Energy and Petroleum has reviewed the supply and stock situation and wishes to advise that the country has sufficient stocks to cover both the country and the region,” Wandayi said.