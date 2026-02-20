×
App Icon
The Standard e-Paper
Home To Bold Columnists
★★★★ - on Play Store
Download App
The Standard

Big win for Ruto as court clears path for sale of key State firms

By Nancy Gitonga | Feb. 20, 2026
Vocalize Pre-Player Loader

Audio By Vocalize

Kenya Pipeline Company storage facilities in Nairobi. [File, Standard]

President William Ruto’s administration on Thursday scored a major legal victory after the High Court declared the Privatisation Act 2025 constitutional, clearing the government’s bid to proceed with the sale of the Kenya Pipeline Company (KPC) and other key State corporations.

In separate judgements delivered virtually, Justice Bahati Mwamuye dismissed multiple petitions that had sought to block the government’s privatisation agenda.

The ruling now hands the Ruto administration the green light to dispose of major State-owned enterprises, including New Kenya Cooperative Creameries (KCC), Kenya Seed Company, the Kenyatta International Convention Centre (KICC) and the strategic KPC.

“The petitioners have failed to discharge the burden of proving a constitutional violation. Therefore, the Privatisation Act 2025 is hereby declared to be constitutional and valid in its entirety,” Justice Mwamuye stated, dismissing multiple petitions that had sought to block the government’s ambitious privatisation agenda.

The rulings are seen as a significant political and legal victory for a government that had faced sustained pressure from civil society over what critics describe as a rush to sell off the country’s crown jewels to private interests.

Ruto’s government has already started the privatisation of some parastatals, starting with the partial sale of KPC through an initial public offer that ended yesterday.  

The court emphasised that the Act had been enacted following meaningful public participation by Parliament and that the process provides robust safeguards for public assets. “This court is acutely conscious of the profound public interest that attaches to the privatisation of State-owned enterprises. Such assets constitute the sovereign wealth of the Republic of Kenya, held in trust for the people of Kenya, both current and future generations. Their disposal must be, and must be seen to be, conducted with the highest standards of integrity, transparency, and accountability,” the judge added. The petitions were filed by civil society groups, including Inuka Kenya Ni Sisi! and Transparency International Kenya, which argued that privatisation could lead to undervaluation of public assets, creation of parallel budgetary systems, and the transfer of strategic national assets to unaccountable private actors. “The law paves the way for the dangerous and unconstitutional transfer of sovereign power from the people of Kenya to private, unelected, and profit-driven entities,” the petitioners said in their petitions.

 The lobby groups added that privatising critical infrastructure, including water, energy, ports, transport, and telecommunications, would hand essential national assets to actors whose primary responsibility is profit, not public welfare.

Justice Mwamuye also disqualified himself from hearing a fresh petition filed by Busia Senator Okiya Omtatah challenging the proposed privatisation of KPC and other strategic State-owned enterprises.

He directed that the matter be mentioned before Justice Lawrence Mugambi on Monday, February 23 at 9am for further directions. 

Follow The Standard channel on WhatsApp

Related Topics

President William Ruto Privatisation Act 2025 Kenya Pipeline Company State Corporations
.

Latest Stories

Why Sudi has only opened his mouth in Parliament to yawn or drink water
Why Sudi has only opened his mouth in Parliament to yawn or drink water
Opinion
By Peter Kimani
7 mins ago
Don't tell me 'retired but not tired' Prezzo UK is calling shots, years on
Opinion
By Peter Kimani
1 hr ago
PwC now seeks buyers for Koko Networks assets
Business
By Brian Ngugi
1 hr ago
.

The Standard Insider

Why Sudi has only opened his mouth in Parliament to yawn or drink water
By Peter Kimani 7 mins ago
Why Sudi has only opened his mouth in Parliament to yawn or drink water
Absentee governors: Why North Eastern county chiefs are facing public wrath
By Abdulmalik Hajir and Ndung’u Gachane 1 hr ago
Absentee governors: Why North Eastern county chiefs are facing public wrath
Deadly scholarship: How 25-year-old was lured to serve in Russian military
By Julius Chepkwony 1 hr ago
Deadly scholarship: How 25-year-old was lured to serve in Russian military
How police foiled terror plot targeting Nairobi
By Hudson Gumbihi 1 hr ago
How police foiled terror plot targeting Nairobi
.

Digger Classified

GET OUR NEWSLETTER

Subscribe to our newsletter and stay updated on the latest developments and special offers!

CONNECT WITH US

FOR THE LATEST JOB ADVERTS

join Digger Classifieds telegram channel
The Standard
© 2026. The Standard Group PLC. All rights reserved