Ecobank Kenya appoints Rebecca Mbithi as managing director

New Ecobank CEO Rebecca Mbithi. [File, Standard]

Ecobank Kenya has appointed Rebecca Mbithi as its new managing director, effective February 9, subject to approval by the Central Bank of Kenya (CBK).

Mbithi succeeds Josephine Anan-Ankomah, who has stepped down from the role to focus on her expanded responsibilities as Regional Executive for Central, Eastern and Southern Africa (CESA) at Ecobank Group. In her regional role, Anan-Ankomah oversees operations in 17 markets, including Kenya.

Mbithi brings more than 20 years of senior leadership experience across various sectors, including financial services. She previously served as Chief Executive Officer of Family Bank Limited, where she led a multi-year turnaround and growth strategy. She has also served as a board director at NCBA Kenya and as Vice Chairperson of the Kenya Bankers Association (KBA).

Speaking during a handover ceremony, Mbithi said she was honoured by the Board’s confidence on her abilities and grateful for the opportunity to lead the Bank into its next phase of growth.

“I look forward to working closely with our staff, customers, regulators and partners to build a more resilient financial institution that contributes to the growth and development of Kenya’s economy.”

Mbithi holds a Master of Business Administration in Strategic Management from United States International University–Africa and a Bachelor of Laws degree from the University of Nairobi. She is also a Certified Public Accountant (CPA-K) and a Certified Public Secretary (CPS-K).

Ecobank Group Chief Executive Officer Jeremy Awori said the leadership transition is aimed at sharpening focus both in Kenya and across the wider CESA region.

“The Group remains committed to strengthening execution in key markets. We welcome Mbithi and look forward to her contribution in growing our Kenyan business,” Awori said.

During Anan-Ankomah’s tenure, Ecobank Kenya recorded improved financial performance, with profit before tax rising from Sh132.9 million in 2022 to Sh734 million in the third quarter of 2025. Core capital stood at Sh8.8 billion as of September 2025, placing the lender ahead of the CBK’s revised minimum capital requirements through 2028.