×
App Icon
The Standard e-Paper
Stay Informed, Even Offline
★★★★ - on Play Store
Download App
The Standard

Counties to handle fertiliser registration to ease farmer access

By David Njaaga | Jan. 26, 2026

Agriculture CS Mutahi Kagwe inspects fertiliser stocks at the NCPB depot in Sagana.

Farmers will soon access subsidised fertiliser closer to their farms after the government shifted agro-dealer registration to county governments, Agriculture Cabinet Secretary Mutahi Kagwe has said.

The move aims to fix long-standing last-mile delivery challenges that have delayed affordable fertiliser reaching farmers during critical planting periods.

“To permanently address last-mile delivery challenges, county governments will now register agro-dealers, allowing farmers to access subsidised fertiliser closer to their farms,” said Kagwe on Monday, January 26.

Follow The Standard channel on WhatsApp

The ministry is also working with the National Treasury, the World Bank, and commercial banks to introduce an instant payment system that ensures agro-dealers are paid immediately once farmers redeem fertiliser vouchers.

“This will resolve last-mile distribution challenges, reduce transport costs for farmers, and ensure fertiliser availability at the village level,” noted Kagwe.

The subsidy programme has already shown results, with maize production doubling after the distribution of 9.1 million bags of assorted fertiliser during the 2025 season.

Deputy President Kithure Kindiki said the government is rolling out further interventions as parts of the country face climate-induced food shortages.

“We have a situation where the need for human and livestock feed is going to be required urgently. And we are planning initially up to July, and then we can assess the situation as we go ahead. I want to assure every Kenyan that there is no need to panic,” said Kindiki.

He added the government had mobilised billions of shillings to support vulnerable communities.

“This climate-induced situation is something that will affect the country in the short term, but the government has made arrangements to make sure that we provide enough food for all the people of Kenya and also to save their livestock from dying because of the drought, and therefore, there should be no panic in the country.”

Kindiki noted the government committed Sh4 billion every 30 days for drought relief and will review allocations based on evolving needs.

With fertiliser stocks already positioned in depots nationwide, farmers have been urged to collect inputs early and prepare for the upcoming planting season.

Follow The Standard channel on WhatsApp

Related Topics

Mutagi Kagwe Subsidised Fertiliser Agro-Dealer Registration Kithure Kindiki
.

Latest Stories

Europe's hypocrisy in opposing US colonisation of Greenland
Europe's hypocrisy in opposing US colonisation of Greenland
Opinion
By Njahira Gitahi
48 mins ago
Older leaders should give way as youths gradually stake their claim
Alexander Chagema
By Alexander Chagema
48 mins ago
Give serious attention to the mess in education sector
Opinion
By Alex Ogutu
48 mins ago
.

The Standard Insider

The untouchables: Is power couple Ruto's weapon against Rigathi Gachagua?
By Ndungu Gachane and Emmanuel Kipchumba 48 mins ago
The untouchables: Is power couple Ruto's weapon against Rigathi Gachagua?
Free education? Only in name as parents shoulder rising school fees
By Lewis Nyaundi 48 mins ago
Free education? Only in name as parents shoulder rising school fees
Prison officers jailed for aiding escape of varsity attack terrorists
By Nancy Gitonga 48 mins ago
Prison officers jailed for aiding escape of varsity attack terrorists
More pain for employees as new NSSF rates set to come into force
By Brian Ngugi 48 mins ago
More pain for employees as new NSSF rates set to come into force
.

Digger Classified

GET OUR NEWSLETTER

Subscribe to our newsletter and stay updated on the latest developments and special offers!

CONNECT WITH US

FOR THE LATEST JOB ADVERTS

join Digger Classifieds telegram channel
The Standard
© 2026. The Standard Group PLC. All rights reserved