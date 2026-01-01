×
The Standard

More pain for employees as new NSSF rates set to come into force

By Brian Ngugi | Jan. 27, 2026
National Social Security Fund in Nairobi. The revised rates are anchored in the NSSF Act of 2013 but implemented in phases. [File, Standard]

Millions of salaried workers, already reeling from a raft of enhanced statutory deductions, are bracing for a further squeeze on their take-home pay from February 1, 2026, as a scheduled increase in National Social Security Fund (NSSF) contributions takes effect.

The hike, defended by the President William Ruto government as a critical step toward boosting the country’s national savings and future pension security, translates into immediate financial pain for millions, worsening a cost-of-living crisis and forcing difficult trade-offs between daily survival and long-term security workers, analysts say. 

Follow The Standard channel on WhatsApp

.

.

